Drive-Up Stabbing In Brentwood Leaves Man In Critical Condition

The attack happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in Brentwood, outside a home on MacArthur Avenue near Merrill Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said the victim was sitting in a chair on the sidewalk when two men in a black car pulled up in front of him.

Both men got out of the car and one of them approached the victim and stabbed him in the abdomen, police said. They then got back in the car and fled the scene.

The victim, who police did not identify, was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he is listed in critical condition.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack. No suspects had been arrested as of Monday, July 24.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

