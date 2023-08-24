Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Spotted, Detained Near Her Southampton Home: Police

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, a man identified as Chad Michael Busto was temporarily detained and questioned outside of the “Charlie’s Angels” star’s house in the Hamptons, the town’s police department confirmed.

Lieutenant Todd Spencer confirmed that Busto allegedly went in search of Barrymore’s home in Southampton by going door to door around the neighborhood.

However, he was busted by the police, who “temporarily detained and questioned” him.

Busto has been accused online of stalking the actress when, on Monday, Aug. 21, he rushed up to the stage while she interviewed singer Reneé Rapp at an event at The 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

In the middle of the event, which was captured and shared on TikTok, Busto first called out the “50 First Dates” actress’ name from the crowd.

“Oh my god, yes! Hi,” she called back.

He then started to approach the stage, saying, “I’m Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am.”

Busto continued, “I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

It was at this point that security stepped in and Rapp whisked Barrymore offstage, the pair returning shortly after the situation was handled.

Additional information regarding the most recent incident in Southampton has yet to be released.

