Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Spotted, Detained Near Her Southampton Home: Police

A man who rushed up to Drew Barrymore during an event, causing her to be rushed offstage, was nabbed after he attempted to find her again at her Long Island home, police reported.

Sophie Grieser
On Wednesday, Aug. 23, a man identified as Chad Michael Busto was temporarily detained and questioned outside of the “Charlie’s Angels” star’s house in the Hamptons, the town’s police department confirmed.

Lieutenant Todd Spencer confirmed that Busto allegedly went in search of Barrymore’s home in Southampton by going door to door around the neighborhood.

However, he was busted by the police, who “temporarily detained and questioned” him.

Busto has been accused online of stalking the actress when, on Monday, Aug. 21, he rushed up to the stage while she interviewed singer Reneé Rapp at an event at The 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

In the middle of the event, which was captured and shared on TikTok, Busto first called out the “50 First Dates” actress’ name from the crowd.

“Oh my god, yes! Hi,” she called back.

He then started to approach the stage, saying, “I’m Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am.”

Busto continued, “I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

It was at this point that security stepped in and Rapp whisked Barrymore offstage, the pair returning shortly after the situation was handled.

Additional information regarding the most recent incident in Southampton has yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

