Dozens Sickened After Dining At Stony Brook Restaurant

The incident took place in Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse.

The Suffolk County Police Department and 13 local fire departments responded to the restaurant to help the ailing patrons, officials said.

At least 28 individuals reported symptoms, and 12 people were treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, the department said.

Witnesses reported seeing people vomiting at the restaurant.

The patients were released within hours and none stayed overnight, the department added.

Suffolk County Health officials believe the culprit may have been mishandled and improperly stored cooked rice.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued approximately 15 violations including eight for foodborne illness risk factors, the department said.

Corrective actions have been taken related to the violations and the restaurant is now re-opened, Suffolk County officials said.

Calls to the restaurant by Daily Voice were not returned.

Health officials said uncooked rice can contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus. The bacteria can form protective spores that survive the cooking process and if the rice is cooled slowly the bacteria can grow, and produce a toxin that causes vomiting.

Many fans of the popular eatery located on Nesconset Highway took to social media to lament the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

