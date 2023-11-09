Double-Fatal Fire: Community Hosts Events, Sales In Memory Of West Islip Brothers

Not even a week after a fire tore through a home on West Islip’s Udall Road, killing brothers Matthew Kreamer and Kyle Dilegame and injuring their parents, the people of West Islip and beyond have shown their support in a way that friend Courtney Tasso called “overwhelming” — and there seem to be no plans to slow down soon.

Along with a GoFundMe started by Tasso, which has now raised well over three times the original goal, the West Islip High School football team announced that on Friday, Nov. 10 that it would be selling t-shirts at its next game to support brothers’ family.

The shirts, which honor 16-year-old former West Islip High School football player Kyle, feature the team’s lion logo on the front, with the back reading, “We play for Kyle.”

Only 500 of the shirts will be available, the school said, and will cost $25, with the proceeds going to Joseph Dilegame and Toni Kreamer, aged 54 and 53, respectively, who are still recovering from the injuries they sustained in the blaze.

They will go on sale when the school’s football game starts at 6 p.m.

Then, on the night of Saturday, Nov. 11, 1683 Sports Bar & Grille, located at 401 Sunrise Highway, plans on hosting another event in memory of the boys.

Though they’ve been collecting funds for the family all week, on that day, all profits will be donated to Joseph and Toni, with the proceeds also being matched by owner Adam.

“It truly is a sad day in the West Islip community,” Adam wrote in an Instagram post announcing the event.

“No amount of money will ever fill the void of such amazing individuals, but us coming together to show love and support makes life a little more bearable.”

While 1683 is the only restaurant as of publishing to hold an event, it is not the only place community members can go to make donations for the family — The Lion’s Den, located at 191 Higbie Lane, will be accepting gift cards and donations to give to Joseph and Toni through the week of November 8.

The fire, which broke out just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, was determined to be non-criminal.

Matthew and Kyle were found dead inside the home; Joseph suffered serious injuries and Toni sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

