Donut Pass Go: Dunkin' Burglar Gets Prison For Repeated Break-Ins At Suffolk County Businesses

Christopher Volpe, age 44, of Patchogue, was sentenced to four to nine years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Oct. 19, for his role in several Dunkin’ burglaries around the county.

According to prosecutors, Volpe and two others broke into five businesses between December 2022 and January 2023. Altogether, they made off with over $6,500.

Investigators later recovered nearly $4,500 of the stolen money.

Detectives arrested the trio immediately following their last burglary in Farmingdale on Jan. 20, 2022.

Co-defendant Michael Gruber, of Medford, was identified after police linked his Chevrolet Equinox to each of the crime scenes, prosecutors said.

Gruber pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in May 2023 and is awaiting sentencing. A third defendant, Kristen Osmolia, of Holbrook, is charged with three counts of burglary.

In September 2023, Volpe pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary, both felonies.

“We will continue to hold those who negatively impact our quality of life in Suffolk County accountable for their actions,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Safe and successful businesses are vital to a healthy community, and they must be protected.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.