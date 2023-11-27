'Disgusted': Jail Guard Forces Suffolk County Inmate Into Sex Act, DA Says

Jason Middleton, age 35, of Central Islip, was arrested Friday, Nov. 24, stemming from an alleged incident at the Suffolk County jail in Riverhead.

An investigation found that between April and September 2023, Middleton escorted an inmate into a utility walkway between jail cells where he knew was hidden from security camera view.

Once in the camera’s blind spot, Middleton ordered the inmate to perform oral sex on him and the inmate complied, according to prosecutors.

Prior to the alleged assault, Middleton had threatened that if the inmate ever disobeyed him, he would plant contraband in the victim’s cell that would likely earn them additional criminal charges, prosecutors said.

On Friday, Middleton was arrested by members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Public Corruption Squad.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the acts of this correction officer and this is something we have absolutely no tolerance for,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr.

“Make no mistake, this is no reflection of the men and women of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office who work hard day after day and take their oath of duty seriously.

Middleton is charged with criminal sex act, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

