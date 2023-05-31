'Devastated': Support Growing For Family Of Bay Shore Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver

Jennifer Bianco, age 42, of Bay Shore, was found dead in a grassy area of Holtsville, along North Ocean Avenue near Fish Road, on Sunday morning, May 21.

Suffolk County Police determined that she had been struck several hours earlier by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2019 to 2022 blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck believed to be connected to Bianco’s death.

As of Wednesday, May 31, no suspects had been identified or arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to help her family cover memorial expenses.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, Bianco’s cousin Donato Sangemino said Bianco’s mother has now lost two of her four children in the past several years.

“Our family is devastated,” he said. “No mother would be prepared to bury their children and here she is a second time.”

The campaign had raised over $600 toward its $15,000 goal as of Wednesday evening. Those who wish to support the fundraiser can do so here.

“Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated,” Sangemino said.

Anyone with information on Bianco’s death is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

