Deer Park Cardiologist Admits Having Thousands Of Images Depicting Child Sex Abuse

Frank Pollaro, age 55, of Deer Park, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, July 11.

According to prosecutors, in September 2023 the Suffolk County Police Department was tipped off that a user was uploading images of child pornography on the website Freechatnow.com.

Investigators eventually identified the user as Pollaro and, together with the FBI, raided his Deer Park home in October 2023.

Inside, they recovered several electronic devices containing thousands of images and videos depicting children, some as young as four years old, engaging in sexual acts with adults. Pollaro admitted to detectives that he knew about the illicit material.

Pollaro is already a registered sex offender, having previously pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in federal court in 2016.

At that time, he was sentenced to serve probation but was allowed to keep his medical license and continue practicing medicine by the New York State Department of Health Board for Professional Misconduct.

In court Thursday, Pollaro pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

He faces between four and eight years in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

“This defendant’s actions not only violated the law but also betrayed the sacred trust placed in medical practitioners. By possessing materials that exploit and harm children, he demonstrated a profound failure of ethics and human decency,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“No matter one’s profession or standing in society, those who engage in the exploitation of children will face the full force of the law.”

