Deadly Stabbing: Man Who Admitted Murdering Coram Ex-Girlfriend Gets Decades In Prison

Kason Parker, age 35, of Albany, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 31.

It came weeks after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Meghan Kiefer in October 2021.

According to prosecutors, Kiefer, age 27, had returned to her Coram home with a friend on Oct. 23, 2021 to pick up a credit card from Parker so the two could go shopping together.

Although they were no longer in a relationship, Parker had been staying with Keifer at her home.

When the women arrived, Kiefer went inside while her friend stayed in the car. The friend later told police she witnessed Kiefer and Parker get into an argument on the front porch.

Kiefer was attempting to get back into the car when Parker pulled her away and began stabbing her multiple times with a knife, according to prosecutors.

He then threatened the friend when she tried rendering aid before getting into his car and fleeing the scene.

Kiefer’s friend called 911 and identified the suspect as Parker. She also gave dispatchers his license plate number and a description of the vehicle.

While in the ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, Kiefer suffered cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead within minutes of arriving at the hospital, prosecutors said.

She had been stabbed 54 times in her face, neck, head, and torso, investigators determined. She also had defensive wounds on her hands.

Parker was arrested the following day after Crime Stoppers received a tip that he was planning to flee to North Carolina.

Detectives found him on a Port Authority bus bound for North Carolina from New York City, prosecutors said. At the time, he had a bandage on his right hand, along with a bag of medical supplies.

Investigators later recovered his vehicle, which had been abandoned at Schmitt’s Family Farm in Dix Hills.

Inside, they found a “tremendous amount” of physical evidence tying him to Kiefer’s murder, including clothing that tested positive for her blood, according to prosecutors.

They also found video footage on a dashboard camera that showed Parker fleeing the murder scene, and later confessing to the crime.

On May 1, Parker copped to the second-degree murder charge on the first day of his trial. Three witnesses had already testified, including a surgeon who recounted how he tried to save Kiefer's life.

“Any justice obtained in this case does not allow Ms. Kiefer to see her family again, nor allow her or her family to say goodbye or how much they care about her,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Justice does, however, allow us to keep a violent individual like this defendant from harming others for a long time. Today, we hope that this sentence brings some form of closure to Ms. Kiefer’s family and loved ones.”

