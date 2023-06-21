Deadly Race: Duo Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Huntington Station Father

Jared Cooper, age 19, and Jesus Bonilla, age 20, both of Commack, were arraigned on second-degree manslaughter and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 21, in the death of James Beck.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, the two men were racing each other on the Jericho Turnpike in Huntington on Nov. 19, 2022.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Cooper’s Saab SUV and Bonilla’s Honda sedan driving side by side at a high rate of speed, running red lights, and crossing into oncoming traffic just moments before the crash.

At some point during the race, the 57-year-old Beck, of Huntington Station, was struck as he walked across Jericho Turnpike near Totten Avenue, according to prosecutors. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“These two defendants allegedly put innocent lives at risk by racing,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Our roadways in Suffolk County are not racetracks. Anyone that gets caught driving recklessly and endangering the lives of Suffolk County residents will be held accountable.”

In court Wednesday, Cooper and Bonilla were arraigned on charges of second-degree manslaughter, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

They were each let go on supervised release while their cases proceed.

Bonilla is due back in court on Thursday, July 13, and Cooper is scheduled to appear again on Monday, July 17.

According to a GoFundMe campaign to help his family, Beck leaves behind a wife and two teenage daughters.

“His loss is immeasurable, a presence that cannot be replaced, but for those of us who must find a way, we will follow his resilience, his stubbornness to never give up no matter what,” reads the GoFundMe.

As of Wednesday, the campaign had raised over $20,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

