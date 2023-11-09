Mostly Cloudy 49°

Deadly Head-On Crash: 48-Year-Old Woman Victim In Wreck In Front Of Patchogue Restaurant

A woman is dead following a head-on crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Medford Avenue in Patchogue on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Patchogue on Medford Avenue south of Woodside Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that a 48-year-old Patchogue man was driving a Jeep southbound on Medford Avenue when he crossed over the centerline and struck a northbound Toyota Camry.

A woman driving the Camray was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding her name, age, and hometown until her family has been notified.

The driver of the Jeep was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the crash is under investigation and asked any witnesses to contact 631-854-8552.

The incident unfolded right in front of Ristegio’s Restaurant & Lounge.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

