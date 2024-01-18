Deadly Drug Trove: 20-Year-Old Gets Prison After Fentanyl, Guns Found At Bay Shore Home

Shanti Felton, of Virginia, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Suffolk County Police and the US Marshals Service, were tipped off that Felton was hiding out at a Bay Shore home in October 2022 in connection to a Virginia armed robbery.

Officers watched as he attempted to flee through a basement window armed with a fully automatic and loaded pistol, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office.

The gun had been modified with a glock switch to function as a machine gun and had no serial number.

A short standoff with police followed, after which Felton dropped the pistol and surrendered.

Investigators then searched the home, where they found over 4,000 pressed fentanyl pills, 220 pressed methamphetamine pulls, and over $5,000 in cash.

They also found two more loaded guns and four cell phones.

Felton pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in October 2023.

“This defendant was a drug and gun trafficker who posed a severe threat to the safety of our residents in Suffolk County due to his peddling of fentanyl-laced illicit drugs onto our streets and his cache of weapons,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

In addition to his prison time, Felton was ordered to complete five years of parole.

