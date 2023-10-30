Deadly Drug Trove: 20-Year-Old Cops To Felonies After Fentanyl, Guns Found At Bay Shore Home

Shanti Felton, of Virginia, pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Oct. 30.

His plea came a year after multiple law enforcement agencies, including Suffolk County Police and the US Marshals Service, got a tip that Felton was hiding out at a Bay Shore home in connection to a Virginia armed robbery in May 2021.

Officers watched as he attempted to flee through a basement window armed with a fully automatic and loaded pistol on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office.

The gun had been modified with a glock switch to function as a machine gun and had no serial number.

A short standoff with police followed, after which Felton dropped the pistol and surrendered.

Investigators then searched the home, where they found over 4,000 pressed fentanyl pills, 220 pressed methamphetamine pulls, and over $5,000 in cash.

They also found two more loaded gun and four cell phones.

“Not only did this defendant have a cache of illegal weapons, but he also had thousands of dangerous pills,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierny.

“Luckily, we caught this fugitive without any of our officers or members of the public getting injured.”

In court Monday, Felton pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He is expected to get 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Friday, Dec. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.