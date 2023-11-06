Deadly Cocktail: North Amityville Dealer's Fentanyl Mix Kills Man, Causes 2 Overdoses, DA Says

Omar Aitcheson, age 31, of North Amityville, was arraigned on multiple charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Nov. 6.

According to prosecutors, Aitcheson sold a mix of fentanyl and tramadol to three Copiague men who thought they were buying cocaine on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin. Ingesting just two milligrams can be fatal.

The group snorted the substance and immediately began showing signs of an opioid overdose. One of them, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Aitcheson continued selling drugs in Suffolk County after the man’s death, prosecutors said.

He was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 24, after allegedly selling cocaine to undercover detectives on two different occasions.

“While we tirelessly prosecute cases like this one, justice will not fully be done until our state drug and bail laws are fixed,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“It is unconscionable that my prosecutors cannot even ask for bail on fentanyl dealers until after a death results, when it is already too late.”

In court Monday, Aitcheson was arraigned on the following charges:

Criminal sale of controlled substance (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

He was ordered held on $250,000 bail. If convicted on the top count, he could spend up to nine years in prison.

