Daycare Owner's Husband Sexually Abused 10-Year-Old At Brentwood Facility, Police Say

An employee at a Long Island home daycare is accused of sexually abusing a child under his care.

Reynaldo Estrada, age 62, is accused of sexually abusing a child at his&nbsp;Vanderbilt Avenue residence in Brentwood in 2020.&nbsp;

Michael Mashburn
Reynaldo Estrada, age 62, was arrested Wednesday, March 13, at his Brentwood residence on Vanderbilt Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said Estrada – an employee and the husband of the owner of Little Lamb ABC Daycare – sexually abused a 10-year-old girl at the facility in August and September 2020.

The child, now 13 years old, came forward after the man abused her again in early March, police said.

Estrada was taken into custody at his Brentwood home on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with three counts each of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, or who believes their child may be a victim, to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6531.

