Custodian Solicits Sex, Exposes Himself At Dix Hills Elementary School, Police Say

Thomas Winberry, age 34, of West Islip was arrested Wednesday, Jan 10 on suspicion of public lewdness.

Suffolk County Police said Winberry – an employee at Otsego Elementary School in Dix Hills – posted video on social media of himself soliciting sex and exposing himself.

The alleged incident happened on school grounds at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

No students were in the building at the time, a spokesperson for the Half Hollow Hills School District told Daily Voice.

Winberry has since been fired.

In a statement to parents, superintendent Patrick Harrigan said school administrators learned of the alleged incident from an anonymous report on its tip line.

"While the District is not able to comment further about a specific employee as it relates to personnel matters, we are fully committed to providing a safe and respectful instructional environment for all of our students," Harrigan said.

"Please know that posts made by employees on personal social media accounts do not reflect the district's opinions, beliefs or values."

Following his arrest, Winberry was issued a desk appearance ticket. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6531.

