'Culinary Perfection' Found At New Sayville Eatery

“A candidate or competitor about whom little is known but who unexpectedly wins or succeeds.”

That’s the definition that inspired the name of the newly-opened Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen, located at 4836 Sunrise Highway in Sayville.

And little was known about the shop’s opening, at least on social media - it was only in March 2023 that owners Dre and Tim start Facebook and Instagram pages for their new coffee spot.

However, upon officially opening the doors for Dark Horse on June 4, the reviews started flowing in – and they were nothing short of rave remarks.

“Dre & Tim have brought quality artisan culinary perfection to the Sayville…area,” wrote one Yelp reviewer. “Delish fresh quality served up consistently. Every choice off their menu has been spot on.”

The modern-style shop, decorated with sleek black tiles, wood tones, and plenty of greenery, offers a variety of both coffee drinks and light bites.

Though drinks only come in a 16-ounce size, Dark Horse allows coffee lovers to sweeten their drinks with unique flavors (like peanut butter, toasted almond, and amaretto) in addition to all your classic coffeehouse favorites such as vanilla, mocha, and hazelnut.

If coffee isn’t your thing, Dark Horse’s menu also includes matcha, turmeric, and even mushroom lattes, as well as smoothies and tea.

Ronkonkoma resident Josh G. wrote on Yelp that each of the four flavored lattes he and his wife have tried thus far has been “tasty with a nice coffee kick.”

Josh also wrote that he was “in love” with the shop’s jalapeno corn muffin and touted that both that the quality of both the food and drinks at Dark Horse “is definitely there.”

In addition to pastries and muffins, diners can find an array of light bites packed with flavors, like peach and ricotta toast, Mediterranean salad, and fig and brie sandwiches.

“It goes without saying that when you have people who truly care about their food and drinks and what they're serving that it'll translate to the customer. That's definitely true here,” Josh wrote.

“Wow is all I can say.”

Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen is open daily. For more information, click here.

