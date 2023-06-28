‘Cowardly, Selfish’: Vehicular Homicide Charges For High Driver In Fatal East Quogue Crash: DA

George Hackett, age 52, of Wading River, was formally arraigned on aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 28.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, Hackett was high on multiple drugs and speeding on Sunrise Highway in East Quogue at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, when his Hyundai SUV slammed into a Nissan SUV driven by the victim, Franklin Blake.

Blake, of Queens, died from injuries sustained when his vehicle was thrown into the woods, prosecutors said.

Hackett’s vehicle rolled over but landed upright, and he continued driving eastbound on Sunrise Highway.

He was found walking on Route 24 in Flanders, nearly two miles from the crash site, after his car broke down.

“This defendant’s alleged actions of running away from the scene of this horrific crash and leaving an innocent person to die were cowardly and selfish,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Anyone that gets caught driving impaired by drugs and endangering the lives of Suffolk County residents will be held accountable.”

In court Wednesday, Hackett was indicted on the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

Second-degree manslaughter (felony)

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter (felony)

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Driving while impaired by the combined influence of drugs (felony)

Two counts of driving while impaired by drugs (felony)

Circumventing an ignition interlock device (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

A judge ordered Hackett held on $1 million cash bail, $2 million bond, or $10 million partially secured bond.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, July 26.

