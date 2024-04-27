'Coordinated Scam': Police Intercept Monetary Exchange Targeting North Amityville Woman

Detectives said they believe it's a coordinated scheme involving multiple people.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 65-year-old North Amityville resident received an alert on her computer informing her to contact Apple Support.

The woman called the number and was informed that her bank accounts had been hacked, and she had been charged $12,000.

To halt the reported withdrawal and fix the purported hack, she agreed to meet a courier at her home and provided a $17,000 payment on Tuesday, April 23.

The victim received a call from Apple Support on Friday, April 26, seeking an additional $10,000.

The woman then called police.

Financial Crimes Unit detectives responded to the woman’s house and intercepted the second exchange with a courier.

The courier, Vikram Kumar, 26, of age Bellerose, Queens, was not the same courier as the one on April 23.

Detectives charged Kumar with attempted grand larceny.

He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Anyone who believes they are a scam victim is asked to contact Financial Crimes at 631-852-6821.

