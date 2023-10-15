Partly Cloudy 54°

Come On Down: Baseball Cards, Comics, Jewelry Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Auction

An array of one-time police evidence could be yours, if the price is right.

Some of the items up for grabs at the Suffolk County Police Department's auction to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Michael Mashburn
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Among the hot items up for grabs, according to police, are a San Diego Padres Dave Winfield baseball card, several comic books, and jewelry that may or may not be real.

There’s also a generator, tools, some Ugg boots, iPhones, and at least two bicycles.

All of the items were seized by police during criminal investigations, a department spokesperson told Daily Voice.

They were taken from suspects’ homes or vehicles and were never claimed once their cases were closed.

Wednesday’s auction is free to attend, and no pre-registration is required.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to place a bid. All items are sold “as is” and must be purchased with cash.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. rain or shine at the Suffolk County Police Department headquarters in Yaphank, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue.

Those eager for a sneak peek at the offerings can attend a preview showing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

A complete list of auction items can be viewed on the department’s website.

