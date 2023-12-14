Cold Spring Harbor School Worker Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm After Not Getting Promotion

The custodian at the Cold Spring Harbor School District applied for a promotion at work last week, according to Suffolk County Police.

When he was informed that he did not get the promotion, he made a threat of mass harm against the school district while speaking to co-workers on Friday, Dec. 8, and again on Monday, Dec. 11, said police.

A school administrator was informed of the threats Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 11, and contacted police at 5:17 p.m.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Jimmy Martin, age 57, of Huntington, was charged with making a threat of mass harm.

He was held overnight at the SCPD Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Dec. 14.

