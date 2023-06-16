Cocaine Chihuahuas: Port Jefferson Station Man Arrested, Allegedly Drugged Puppies, SPCA Says

Port Jefferson Station resident Adam Dziomba, aged 53, was arrested on Friday, June 16 for animal cruelty charges, detectives with the Suffolk County SPCA announced.

SPCA officers responded to a local animal hospital to find that Dziomba’s two chihuahua puppies, Freddy and Tonto, were suffering symptoms of a cocaine overdose.

The puppies are both 15 weeks old.

Narcan was given to the dogs to reverse the overdoses, as cocaine can be lethal to dogs.

An investigation alleged that Dziomba’s puppies suffered from ingesting both cocaine and fentanyl.

He is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and is due to appear in First District Court on Friday, June 16.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, encourages anyone who witnesses any animal neglect or cruelty incident to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

