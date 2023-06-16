Closures Scheduled On Northern State Parkway In Huntington

Starting Monday, June 19, and lasting approximately four weeks, the eastbound Northern State Parkway will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Exit 40 (State Route 110) and Exit 42 (State Route 231 or Deer Park Road) in Huntington, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures are weather dependent and will facilitate a pavement resurfacing project.

In the meantime, to regain access to the Northern Parkway, drivers will be detoured onto southbound Route 110 the eastbound LIE to northbound Route 231.

Those who need access to Wolf Hill Road during the closures can follow a signed detour onto southbound Route 110 to eastbound Old Country Road.

NYSDOT reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

