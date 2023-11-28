Christmas Tree Farm Shutters In Mattituck Due To Shortages

After nearly 30 years straight, family-owned and operated Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm, located at 20685 Main Road in Mattituck, announced in early November 2023 that it would not be selling trees this year.

Joe and Cathy Shipman, who have owned the farm since 1987 and have sold the festive firs since 1994, made the announcement via the farm’s Facebook post “with a heavy heart.”

“Unforeseen circumstances have led to making this very difficult decision,” the Shipmans wrote, citing a shortage in Fraser firs, which has made it tricky for the couple to fill the need for precut trees.

In addition, the farm has one field that is “nearly ready to be opened, but realistically needs one more growing season.”

“We thank all of you who have made our farm part of your yearly family tradition,” the post concluded.

Just a couple of months prior, on Sept. 8, 2023, the farm announced that the pumpkin patch would not open for the season, either, though is unclear whether it was caused by similar supply issues.

For 28 years, the farm has welcomed the start of the holiday season with a fire pit, food, train rides, food, and more – making the news shocking to customers looking forward to continuing their yearly traditions.

“This is so sad - you have been part of our family’s tradition for the past 38 years!!!” one Facebook user commented on the post.

“It just won’t be the same,” they wrote. “Four generations of our family to yours are sending you lots of love and hugs!”

“The festivities are wonderful there,” agreed commenter Patricia Marie, reminiscing on letting her grandchildren pick out ornaments in the shop.

“Don't think there is any place that can replace your beautiful Christmas Tree Farm.”

Shamrock Tree Farm is scheduled to open for the 2024 holiday season. For more information, visit the farm's website here.

