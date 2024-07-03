Chipotle Opening New Restaurant In Suffolk County

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open its newest location in Islandia, in the new retail development planned west of Veterans Memorial Highway near Sycamore Lane.

The new restaurant will occupy nearly 2,500 square feet and will feature a drive-through, according to Breslin Realty.

An expected opening date was not given.

Named after the Nahuatl name for a smoked and dried jalapeno chili pepper, the Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle operates 3,200 locations around the world, including more than 200 in New York.

The fast casual chain is known for its bowls, tacos, and burritos that are made to order in front of customers.

Diners can also opt for quesadillas and salads, and choose from a number of meats including chicken, pork carnitas, barbacoa, or steak.

Additional toppings, offered free of charge, include rice, beans, four types of salsa, fajita vegetables, sour cream, cheese, and lettuce.

Find out more on Chipotle’s website.

