Child Dies After Being Pulled From Pool In Bay Shore

A 7-year-old boy died after being pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool at a Long Island residence.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers responded to the residence on North Thompson Drive in Bay Shore just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, after a 911 caller reported the incident.

The victim, who police identified as New York City resident Kyrie Berry of Brooklyn, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392.

