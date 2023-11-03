Center Moriches Man Tries Luring Woman To ‘Safe House’ Posing As FBI Agent, Police Say

A 911 dispatcher took a call from a concerned Commack citizen at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, saying they were worried for a female relative’s safety, according to Suffolk County Police.

The caller told police that the 28-year-old woman had been picked up by a man in a Mercedes Benz and that they were troubled after speaking to her on the phone.

Southampton Town Police were able to determine the woman’s location using her cell phone data and officers were dispatched to the area to look for her.

The victim was eventually dropped off at a restaurant, where she was met by police.

She told investigators that a man claiming to be an FBI agent had contacted her after she posted on social media. She then invited him to meet her at a relative’s home in Commack.

The suspect, who police identified as 27-year-old Brandon Knapp, of Center Moriches, showed up to the home and convinced the woman that he could take her to a “safe house.”

Knapp reportedly dropped the woman off at the restaurant after her relative's phone call.

Suffolk County Police detectives located Knapp a short time later in his Mercedez in front of a Riverhead home on Whitebrook Drive. He surrendered to a K-9 unit and was arrested without incident.

He is charged with criminal impersonation and unlawful imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Nov. 3.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Knapp’s to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8451.

