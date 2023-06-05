Fair 70°

Caught On Video: Suspect Admits Shooting 31-Year-Old To Death Outside Central Islip Restaurant

Nearly two years after a man was shot to death outside of a Long Island restaurant, the victim’s killer has confessed.

Ismael Rodriguez-Rosado, age 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, June 5, for fatally shooting 31-year-old German Ariel Montes De Oca Ramirez outside the Mi Nueva Encanto Restaurant in Central Islip in August 2021.
Ismael Rodriguez-Rosado, age 29, of East Islip, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, June 5, in the death of 31-year-old German Ariel Montes De Oca Ramirez in August 2021.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, the two got into an altercation outside of the Mi Nueva Encanto Restaurant, located in Central Islip on Carleton Avenue, at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021.

Rodriguez-Rosado pulled a 9mm pistol and shot Ramirez four times. He then fled in a Ford Edge SUV.

Ramirez, of Bay Shore, was taken to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Undercover officers spotted Rodriguez-Rosado a short time later at a gas station near Union Boulevard and Saxon Avenue in Bay Shore, where he struck their police vehicle before escaping, prosecutors said.

That sparked a police pursuit in which Rodriguez-Rosado drove “erratically” down the center of Commack Road toward oncoming police vehicles, according to prosecutors.

He was finally arrested after the undercover police car struck the rear wheel of his vehicle, causing it to spin and come to a stop.

A K-9 unit found the gun used in the killing later that evening, approximately one mile from where Rodriguez-Rosad was arrested. Investigators also obtained surveillance videos from nearby businesses that captured the murder.

“This defendant took the life of Mr. Montes De Oca Ramirez in cold blood and then attempted to flee without answering for his actions,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Thankfully, because of the amazing work of Suffolk County police officers, this defendant was quickly arrested after leading police on a high-speed violent chase.”

In court Monday, Rodriguez-Rosado pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

He is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in prison when he returns to Suffolk County Court on Monday, July 10.

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez-Rosado previously served two years behind bars for an attempted robbery conviction in 2016.

