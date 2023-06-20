'Catastrophic' Fire Destroys 150-Year-Old Church In Central Islip

Firefighters in Central Islip were called shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, June 18, with reports of a fire at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, located on Carleton Avenue.

According to the Islip Fire Department, crews from multiple agencies spent nearly two hours on scene. Firefighters had to force open multiple doors to get inside and at one point cut a ventilation hole in the roof.

Nobody was inside at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

“The building sustained catastrophic damage from fire, heat, and water,” the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island said on Facebook.

It was expected to take several days for investigators to determine what caused the fire.

Hours after the incident, the Rt. Rev. Lawrence Provenzano, Bishop of Long Island, gathered with members of the congregation on the lawn for a prayer, “reminding them that they are the church, the building can be replaced,” the Episcopal Diocese said.

“He then outlined what next steps will be taken to support them through this tragedy.”

The Diocese went on to thank the Central Islip Fire Department for their efforts in attempting to save the historic building.

“Please keep the parishioners of Church of the Messiah in your prayers as they mourn the loss of their 150-year-old church building."

