Car Pulled From Waters Of Islip Marina

It happened on Saturday, July 13 in Islip, according to the Islip Fire Department.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., the department was notified that there was a car in the waters of Islip Marina, located at the end of Maple Street off Bayview Ave.

The department responded, calling a nearby dive team in the event that passengers were still in the car.

Once on the scene, the department said it confirmed that nobody was in the vehicle, canceling the nearby dive team and allowing the Tactical Rescue unit to swim out, hook the car on a cable, and pull it back to shore before further environmental damage occurred.

It is unclear how the car ended up in the water.

