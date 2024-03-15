Canines 'Thelma & Louise' Abandoned At Sunken Meadow State Park; $5K Reward Offered For Info

The mixed breed dogs, since named Thelma and Louise, were discovered at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Tuesday, March 5, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Someone driving a tan or gold SUV was seen pushing the animals out of their car, releasing them into the park, and then fleeing.

Passerby later found the dogs, ages 2 and 4, and brought them to the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter, where staff said they were covered ticks. The animals were not microchipped and had no other identifying information.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tips can be given at 1-800-220-8477, on the organization’s website, or directly to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

Those interested in adopting the dogs can submit an application to the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter.

