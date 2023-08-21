Calverton Man Admits Slashing Ex-Girlfriend's Family With Knife

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Suffolk County DA announced that 30-year-old Calverton resident Guillermo Ayala Jr. admitted guilt for the attack, which occurred in December 2022.

According to both the court documents and Ayala’s guilty plea, on Dec. 2, 2022, he went shopping and to dinner with his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his children.

After their dinner, he drove around for hours demanding that she show him who she was talking to on her phone.

The DA’s Office said he took her to a “desolate” area of Riverhead and choked her, even going so far as to hold a razor to her throat and threatening to kill her if she didn’t give him her phone.

Eventually, the woman was able to convince Ayala to bring her home.

The next evening, the victim went to her parent’s house to confide that she was afraid for her and her children’s safety following Ayala’s actions the night before.

While there, Ayala showed up and began knocking on the door.

The victim’s stepmother opened the door and told him to leave, but he pushed inside the home.

According to the DA, the woman’s family members gathered to see what was happening. This is when Ayala punched the victim’s father and slashed his face with a razor blade.

He then slashed the victim’s uncle, who was trying to pull Ayala off of the father.

The uncle suffered a deep, four-and-a-half-inch laceration from the top of his head, around the back of his ear, and to the jaw, leaving him permanently disfigured.

Ayala also bit both the father and the uncle.

In the struggle, the ex-girlfriend’s aunt also was slashed in the arm.

During the attack, the ex-girlfriend was able to call 911, and the family held Ayala down until the police arrived.

“This defendant was so determined to carry out violence against the mother of his children that he savagely attacked three of her family members that attempted to stop him,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

“Thankfully, this defendant now faces a significant prison sentence which will afford the victim and her family a sense of safety and security.”

He pleaded guilty to the following:

First-degree burglary, a violent felony;

First-degree assault, a violent felony; and

Criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Ayala is due back in court for sentencing on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.