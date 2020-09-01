Walmart Adds New Long Island Supercenter, With Another On Way

The world's largest retailer has converted a location in Nassau County to its second supercenter on Long Island, forty percent larger than a typical Walmart at 219,000 square feet.

The 13-year-old Farmingdale location at 965 Broadhollow Rd., which already had a pharmacy, store pickup for online orders, a Subway restaurant, auto care and photo and vision centers.

Now, within the store's addition 62,000 square feet, the location will house a grocery store with a full-serve deli and bakery, and will offer online grocery pickup in which food purchased online is brought by Walmart employees directly to buyer's vehicles, according to the retailer.

The new location will also offer a delivery service, which boasts the capability of getting merchandise to customers' homes within two hours.

According to the retailer, 67 percent of its 5,353 locations throughout the country have been converted into supercenters.

The retailer is also planning to open a second superstore in Yaphank, at The Boulevard complex, under development on William Floyd Parkway, north of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 68N.

While Walmart is the largest grocer in the U.S., it doesn't even rank among the top 10 grocers on Long Island--the pack is led by Stop & Shop, which has 51 locations on the island.

This supercenter, the second of the island's 12 locations to convert after its location in Valley Stream, is a part of the mogul's initiative to hold a larger presence there and to complement online sales with "pick up towers."

Similar to vending machines, the 16-foot-tall orange booth allows customers who have purchased goods online to step inside, scan a QR code from their phone and grab their purchases without ever interacting with an employee.

“This expansion of our Farmingdale store brings dramatic benefits to the entire local community – which is particularly exciting during these challenging times,” said store manager Said Hasan in a statement. “By increasing our grocery offerings and incorporating the latest innovations, we’ve made shopping even more convenient for our customers. And the entire area benefits from the hundreds of jobs we’ve created.”

