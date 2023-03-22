This Farmingville Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Bagels, Voters Say

Bagel lovers have spoken and the new king of bagels on Long Island is the Hilltop Bagel Café.

Located in Farmingville, the café offers what all Long Islanders desire, wonderful doughy bagels in a range of flavors that make you smile as you wipe the cream cheese from your face.

Winning the coveted Bethpage Best Of Long Island is no easy feat but Hilltop seemed to breeze past the hundreds of favorites across the island with ease.

Voters pointed to not only the café's bagels, think chocolate chunks and luscious blueberries, as wonderful as they are, but also to the restaurant's special cream cheeses, wraps, sandwiches, and salads as well.

Prices are moderate, the food is yummy. You judge for yourself with a visit to 623 Horseblock Road in Farmingville.

For a whole look at the menu, click here.

For a full lineup of the 2023 Bethpage Best Of Long Island winners, click here.

