Stop & Shop To Close Underperforming Islandia Location

A final date has been set for the closure of an underperforming Stop & Shop location on Long Island, store officials announced.

The grocer announced that the 69,000-square-foot location in the Islandia Shopping Center on Vets Highway is set to close after more than two decades of serving customers in Suffolk County.

A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said that the store will officially shut its doors on Thursday, May 12, impacting nearly 80 employees.

The Islandia store has been open since 2001 after it took over the space from a former Edwards supermarket.

"After a detailed review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision to close our store located at 1730 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia,” the spokesperson stated.

"All store associates will have the opportunity to transfer to other area Stop & Shop locations.”

