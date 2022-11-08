Restaurant Chain Holds Ribbon Cutting For New Copiague Location

A popular restaurant chain known for its chicken wings held the ribbon-cutting for its new Long Island location.

Wing It On hosted the event for its new eatery on Copiague on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to the Copiague Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said the restaurant, located at 854 Montauk Highway, is owned by Sid Kapur.

"Wing It On! Copiague would like to thank everyone for attending our ribbon cutting with the @copiaguechamber of Commerce today!" The restaurant said in a social media post. "Seeing each of you there and having so much support made the event successful and memorable."

The restaurant chain also has locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, and more states.

