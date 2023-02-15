Public Health Alert Issued For Ready-To-Cook Chicken Products

A public health alert has been issued for ready-to-cook chicken entrée products that may be missing labeling that includes the list of ingredients and cooking instructions, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

"This product contains soy and milk, known allergens, which may not be declared on the finished product label," FSIS said in a statement, saying the alert is being issued to "ensure that consumers with an allergy to soy and dairy are aware that these products should not be consumed and to ensure that consumers properly cook this product to an internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured by a food thermometer."

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, FSIS said, noting that it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products were produced on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

12-oz. plastic-wrapped metal containers containing “aprons READY TO COOK MEAL FOR ONE SUN-DRIED TOMATO & CHEESE-STUFFED CHICKEN WITH LEMON-GARLIC POTATOES” with a use by date of 02/15/2023.

Click here to view the product labels on the USDA website.

The products bear the establishment number “P-48176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that the product was inadvertently misbranded when a printer did not place the bottom label on the product packaging, FSIS said. As a result, the list of ingredients and the cooking instructions are missing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products, according to FSIS. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

