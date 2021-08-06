Popular Restaurant To Open New Location In Suffolk County

A popular fast-food spot on Long Island is set to expand to a new location, and it's going to be cheesy.

In early July, the owners of Cheezly's, James Christiano and Cody Kilroy, announced plans to open a second location in Melville sometime this fall or winter. The new restaurant will be located at 606 Broadhollow Road, according to the website.

The other location opened in 2019 in Centereach.

Kilroy said some of Cheezly's most popular items on the menu include the buffalo chicken mac and cheese, the "Mac-A-Rito," which is a mac and cheese burrito, and cheese curds, made with real Wisconsin cheese. Find the full menu here.

Kilroy said one of the goals of opening the location is to continue to grow the Cheezly's brand.

"Our goal is to turn our brand into one of the known fast food chains," he said.

The new location will feature a drive-thru and possibly a breakfast menu, Kilroy said. Other than that, the plan is to keep it the same as the other location.

Kilroy added that they are hoping to open the new restaurant in October, but that's not definite yet.

“We’re excited to be expanding and excited to be a part of this new community out here, adding to our customer base and serving everyone in the Melville/Farmingdale area," Kilroy said. "We’re looking forward to it.”

