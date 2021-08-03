Contact Us
Popular Restaurant Opens New Long Island Location

Nicole Valinote
Greek salad Photo Credit: Lauren N. / Yelp

Good news for those who love gyros: A popular Greek restaurant has opened its third Long Island location.

Greek Cove opened its Long Beach location on June 26. The restaurant is located at 655 E Park Ave. Greek Cove's two other restaurants are located in the Hamlet of East Norwich in Oyster Bay and Merrick.

Some menu highlights include rice bowls, gyros, chicken pita sandwiches, and falafel sandwiches. For dessert, the restaurant offers rice pudding and baklava. 

"My coworkers and I love this place for lunch," Olivia S., of East Northport, wrote in a Yelp review of the East Norwich location. "The Chicken Greek Salad Pita is always delicious!

The Long Beach restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

