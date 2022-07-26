Popular Holbrook Restaurant To Close After Nearly Half-Century In Business

A popular Greek and Italian restaurant on Long Island is set to close after nearly 50 years in business.

Aegean Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Holbrook will have its last day of business on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to an announcement from the owners.

"We live in extraordinary times, which have made it impossible for us to keep Aegean's doors open, and keep providing the same high quality of serving that you became familiar with over the last five decades," the announcement reads. "This is a family business, and we take pride in the fact that from the very first day that Aegean opened its doors, we treated all of you as family too."

The owners also thanked customers for their years of support.

The restaurant is located at 58-01 Sunrise Highway in Holbrook and serves a variety of pizzas and specialty pasta dishes, along with gyros and seafood dishes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.