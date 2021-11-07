Contact Us
Business

Pastrami Sandwich Shop Opens New Long Island Location

Nicole Valinote
Sandwich served at the previous Woodbury location
Sandwich served at the previous Woodbury location Photo Credit: Alexander H. / Yelp

A sandwich shop that specializes in "changing the pastrami game" has reopened at a brand-new Long Island location.

Irving's opened its doors in Farmingdale in late October.

The owners previously operated a location in Woodbury, which closed over the summer, before opening the new location of its pastrami sandwich shop at 180 Merritts Road in South Farmingdale.

The restaurant's signature sandwich, "The Angry Irving," is made with hot pastrami, provolone, chopped onions, pepperoncini, horseradish mustard, and mayonnaise. 

Check out the full menu here.

