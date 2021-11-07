Pastrami Sandwich Shop Opens New Long Island Location

A sandwich shop that specializes in "changing the pastrami game" has reopened at a brand-new Long Island location.

Irving's opened its doors in Farmingdale in late October.

The owners previously operated a location in Woodbury, which closed over the summer, before opening the new location of its pastrami sandwich shop at 180 Merritts Road in South Farmingdale.

The restaurant's signature sandwich, "The Angry Irving," is made with hot pastrami, provolone, chopped onions, pepperoncini, horseradish mustard, and mayonnaise.

Check out the full menu here.

