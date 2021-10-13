Contact Us
New Whole Foods Store Opens On Long Island

A new Whole Foods Market has opened its doors on Long Island.
A new Whole Foods Market has opened its doors on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A new Whole Foods Market has opened on Long Island.

The new market opened on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 5214 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park.

The store, has a number of special features including a full-service coffee bar, and a wellness and beauty section with more than 100 local products, according to an announcement from the company.

The market also has a full-service seafood counter, a full-service butcher, and a bakery, which offers custom cakes.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m

