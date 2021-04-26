Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Stop & Shop Reopens After Fatal Shooting

Kathy Reakes
The Stop & Shop in West Hempstead.
The Stop & Shop in West Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A week after a fatal shooting at a Long Island Stop & Shop that left one dead and two wounded, the store has reopened.

The West Hempstead Stop & Shop reopened Monday, April 26 following the shooting on Tuesday, April 20, Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid announced.

Nassau County Police said the shooting began around 11:20 a.m. at the supermarket located on Cherry Valley Avenue, when Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, who worked at the store collecting carts walked into the manager's office and began shooting, killing the manager, Ray Wishropp, 49, and a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Wilson had an earlier meeting with the manager asking to be transferred, which was denied, police said. 

Stop & Shop officials are encouraging shoppers to visit memorials that have been set up both inside and outside the store as "a way for all of us to honor our associates who were impacted and their families."

The chain has also launched the West Hempstead Compassion Fund to support the victims and their families.

The store has contributed $500,000 to launch the fund.

