Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Four LIers Nabbed For $8.4 Million Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme, Feds Say
Business

Long Island Diner Temporarily Closes After Pipes Burst

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The diner is located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury.
The diner is located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Long Island diner has temporarily closed its doors after some of its pipes burst, causing extensive damage.

On Parade Diner, located in Nassau County, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, that the eatery was temporarily closed for renovations. The diner is located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury.

The business reported that the pipes burst due to the recent winter storm.

"Rest assured we will re open as soon as we can and it will be better than ever," the owners said. "Thank you for your patience and we can't wait to serve you all soon."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.