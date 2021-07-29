Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
COVID-19: Indoor Diners Must Show Proof Of Being Vaccinated, NY Restaurant Group Says

Nicole Valinote
Union Square Cafe
Union Square Cafe Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Union Square Hospitality Group will begin requiring customers at its restaurants to show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

CNBC reported that the decision was announced by the company's CEO, Danny Meyer, on Thursday, July 29. He said the policy applies to indoor diners, and it also applies to employees.

Meyer is the founder of Shake Shack. He told CNBC that the fast-food chain will make its own decision about its vaccine policy "at the appropriate time."

Union Square Hospitality Group has a number of restaurants in the New York City and Washington, DC area, including Union Square Cafe. Find the full list of businesses here. The company said this policy will begin Sept. 7. 

"Please bring along either your physical Covid-19 vaccine card, your New York State Excelsior Pass, your relevant state-provided vaccine pass, or a photo of your vaccination card to share upon arrival," a note on the group's website reads.

