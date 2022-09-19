Brand-New Pizzeria Open For Business In Mastic Beach

A brand-new pizzeria on Long Island is already impressing customers.

Anthony’s Pizza in Mastic Beach officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 8, in the space formerly occupied by Aliyana’s Pizzeria.

Its menu features several classic pie offerings like Margarita, Sicilian, and Grandma pizzas.

Other variations include spinach artichoke, chicken parm, and chipotle tomato.

Diners can also choose from an array of pastas, salads, wraps, and sandwiches.

The restaurant showed off its newly renovated dining room in photos posted on Facebook.

So far, online foodies seem impressed with Anthony’s.

“Had to taste for myself and see what all the buzz was about. YUMMY!” Marie Schulz, of Shirely, wrote on Facebook. “Pizza is delicious, loved the garlic knots and kids give it 5 stars too!”

“Amazing food, great customer service, and very quick and efficient,” Jennifer Palermo, of Mastic Beach, wrote on Facebook.

Anthony’s Pizza is located at 520 Mastic Road in Mastic Beach. Find out more on its website.

