Bakery Chain Known For Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies To Open Location In Smithtown

A popular cookie shop chain is preparing to open a location on Long Island.

Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown, according to the company's website.

When visiting the store, guests can choose from a rotating selection of cookies.

The selection includes classic flavors, such as the signature milk chocolate chip cookies, along with more unique fare like the "Galaxy Brownie" cookie, a brownie cookie that is covered in a fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

The business has not announced when the new shop will officially open for business.

The company reported that it currently operates 690 locations across the United States, including four locations in New York. Those shops are located in Amherst, Dewitt, Henrietta, and New York City.

