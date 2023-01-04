Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans

A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business.

Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

"After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed its doors," the announcement reads. "We thank our staff and our community for your continued support and can't wait to share what's to come."

The restaurant opened in 2003 in a carriage house that was built in the 1800s.

Many former customers expressed their sadness about the closure in the comments section of the post, as the restaurant became a go-to location for them to celebrate life events or enjoy a night out.

"So sad," Corinne Mansfield said. "We had so many amazing dinners there, fun nights out, and held parties for our Children’s Baptisms there. This was definitely one of our favorite spots in Babylon."

