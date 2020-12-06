Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Amazon In Talks To Open New Warehouse On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Amazon could soon build a warehouse on Long Island at the site of a long-contested property, creating more than 550 jobs if a deal with the property owners can be reached. 

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino confirmed the company is in talks with the owners of the Cerro Wire property in Syosset, in Nassau County, as a location to build a 20,000-square-foot warehouse.

The warehouse would be located on the south end of the site, away from homes and schools, which have both opposed numerous attempts to develop the site since 1998.

Saladino, who said he has seen the site plan, said it hasn't been submitted to Oyster Bay to date.

The decision hinges on talks between Amazon with the property owner Syosset Park Development LLC, and the community.

If the project comes to fruition, Saladino said it could spur a much-needed comeback of the economy in the area.

According to Saladino, the warehouse would provide more than 400 delivery driver positions, as well as 150 warehouse workers.

