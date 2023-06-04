Business Burglary Spree: Suspect Nabbed After String Of Incidents In Suffolk

Suffolk County Police say the arrest was made a short time after the man attempted to burglarize Marinelli Jewelers in Eastport, located at 7 Eastport Manor Road at approximately 2:35 a.m. Sunday, June 4.

An investigation by Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit detectives determined he was responsible for three additional burglaries and a grand larceny.

The suspect, Francisco Maldonado, age 42, of Bay Shore, burglarized the following businesses:

BP Gas Station, located at 1680 North Ocean Ave. in Holtsville, on Tuesday, April 18,

Kitchen Designs and More, located at 4100 Sunrise Highway in Oakdale, on Sunday, May 7,

Original Michelangelo of Eastport Pizzeria and Restaurant, located at 11

Eastport Manor Road in Eastport, on Saturday, May 27.

During the burglaries, Maldonado stole cash and property, said police.

Maldonado also used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at Home Deport in Deer Park, located at 475 Commack Road , on Sunday, May 14.

Maldonado was charged with:

Three counts of burglary in the third degree,

One count of attempted burglary in the third degree,

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree,

Resisting arrest.

He will be held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, June 5.

